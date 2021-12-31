Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 558,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BCE by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after buying an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BCE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.87. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.