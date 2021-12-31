Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Takes $99.70 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,775,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

