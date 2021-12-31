Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Takes $126.43 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,358,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,432,000. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after acquiring an additional 789,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $60.36 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

