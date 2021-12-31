Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Purchases New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,140,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,108,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 96,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 322,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 943,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.35 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.