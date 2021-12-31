Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Invests $318.10 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,101,000. Booking accounts for about 3.9% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Booking at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,393.45 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,341.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,301.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.