MAP Protocol Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and $364,870.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

