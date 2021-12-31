Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Down 0.6%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €48.95 ($55.63) and last traded at €49.70 ($56.48). Approximately 20,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.00 ($56.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.64.

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

