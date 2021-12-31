Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.47

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 159622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

