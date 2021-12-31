Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,379 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LUMN stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.