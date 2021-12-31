LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $66.36.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.