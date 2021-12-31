LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,174 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $25,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

