LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 78,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

TILE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

