LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $26,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 54,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.60 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

