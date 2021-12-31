LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,940,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,912 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,115,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,500,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

