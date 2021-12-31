LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $329.89 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.52 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.53 and a 200-day moving average of $342.64.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

