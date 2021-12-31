LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $19,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

