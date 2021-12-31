Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $180,563.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.43 or 0.07920388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,134.30 or 1.00236068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

