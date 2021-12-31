Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 123,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,581,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $688.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after acquiring an additional 204,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.