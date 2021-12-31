Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. However, aggressive investment in retail point of sale marketing along with increased promotional spending and industry-wide elevated component costs might weigh on its near-term profitability. Weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,140,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 396,443 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

