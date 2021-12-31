LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.19

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.19 and last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 41969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

