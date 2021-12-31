LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Trading 4.5% Higher

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 2,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 421,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. Research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

