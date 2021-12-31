Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde stock opened at $344.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $346.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

