Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 414,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.13% of loanDepot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDI opened at $4.75 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

A number of analysts have commented on LDI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

