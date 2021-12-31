Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,796 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

