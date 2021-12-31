Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $108.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

