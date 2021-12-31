Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

