Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 749.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,592 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 430,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 126,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

