Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 149,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,552. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

