Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.52. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 14,220 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

