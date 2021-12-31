Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.52. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 14,220 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.43.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
