Lethean (LTHN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,232.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,232.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,978.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.92 or 0.07899205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.83 or 0.00314372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.13 or 0.00904850 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00073577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00484041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00258685 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.