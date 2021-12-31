Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Shares Down 9.6%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

LNNNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Leoni alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.