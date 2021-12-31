Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

