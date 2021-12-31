Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lemonade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lemonade by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Lemonade by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Lemonade by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

LMND stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

