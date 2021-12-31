Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) is Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,436 shares during the period. Landmark Infrastructure Partners comprises about 5.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

LMRK stock remained flat at $$16.49 during trading on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $420.31 million, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

