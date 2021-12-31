Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $227,652.61 and approximately $35,690.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,654.24 or 0.07890625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00073324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,386.25 or 1.00162090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00052608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007875 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

