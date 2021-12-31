Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $226,920.03

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Landbox has a market cap of $226,920.03 and $60,809.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.00 or 0.07844841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.76 or 1.00051687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.