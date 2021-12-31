La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.