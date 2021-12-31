Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives €98.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.25 ($111.65).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ETR KRN traded down €1.10 ($1.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €95.90 ($108.98). The company had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €93.23 and a 200 day moving average of €86.95. Krones has a 1-year low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -288.86.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

