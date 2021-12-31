Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading 1.8% Higher

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 2,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,487,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.