KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.39 and traded as high as C$10.49. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 7,452 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.39. The company has a market cap of C$99.90 million and a P/E ratio of -15.70.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$391.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -107.78%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

