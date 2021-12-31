Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,191. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

