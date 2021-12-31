Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 82.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

