Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 550 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Insulet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Insulet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insulet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $269.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.21. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

