Konomi Network (KONO) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,427,194 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.