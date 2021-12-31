Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.89. 10,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.