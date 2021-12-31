Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $271,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 109.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after buying an additional 1,410,197 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

