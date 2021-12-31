Keystone Wealth Partners Has $24.93 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.7% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $480.83 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $480.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.19 and a 200 day moving average of $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

