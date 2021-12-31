KeyFi Price Hits $0.79 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001722 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $6,281.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.64 or 0.07907916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,274.47 or 1.00541417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00073241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052951 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007945 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

