Kendall Capital Management Sells 150 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after buying an additional 334,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $257.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.96. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

