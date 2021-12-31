Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Accenture stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

